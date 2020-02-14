Shareef O’Neal announces plan to play at LSU, following in father’s footsteps

Shareef O’Neal will become a Tiger.

The former Bruin revealed in an interview Friday that he is heading to LSU to continue his basketball career after leaving UCLA men’s basketball earlier this season.

Shareef O'Neal is headed to LSU. He tells @robinlundberg why he's following in his dad's footsteps https://t.co/10nqM01tSJ pic.twitter.com/USkoT6oOub — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 15, 2020

O’Neal will be following in his father Shaquille O’Neal’s footsteps by heading to Baton Rouge. Shaquille O’Neal averaged 21.6 points and 13.5 rebounds over his three year career as a Tiger.

The younger O’Neal played just 13 games for the Bruins, averaging 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 10.2 minutes per game. He did not play in his first season at UCLA after undergoing open-heart surgery.

O’Neal will be joining an LSU squad that is currently 18-6 and tied for the top spot in the SEC this season. The Tigers finished last season as regular-season SEC champions and made it to the Sweet 16 in coach Will Wade’s second season at the helm.