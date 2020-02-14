Friday, February 14
Gallery: Watermelone Music Festival
UCLA students teamed up to plan and host the Watermelone Music Festival in Shanghai featuring multiple local bands such as “Schrödinger’s Fish” and “Lush!”
Daily Bruin Abroad: Cities of France
The fourth gallery of our abroad series, “Daily Bruin Abroad,” takes us to France
Gallery: Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical
Thirteen student actors and a full orchestra tell the story of how two small-town Texas nobodies became renowned folk heroes and outlaws in Depression-era USA