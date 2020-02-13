Friday, February 14

In the news:

Illustration: Valentine’s Day

By , , , , and


Posted:
February 13, 2020
11:39 pm

Illustrations


 Share

 Tweet

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Reddit
Bridgette Baron |
Illustrations Contributor

contact

Cody Wilson |
Editorial Cartoon

Wilson is an editorial cartoonist.

Kyle Icban |
Editorial Cartoonist

Icban is an editorial cartoonist.

Nghi Nguyen
Shruti Iyer
Andrea Grigsby |
Illustrations and Cartoons Director

Grigsby is the Illustrations and Cartoons editor of the Daily Bruin. She was last year's Cartoons beat.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2020 the Daily Bruin