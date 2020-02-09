Kaplan Hall flooded, causing potential class relocations and cancellations

Kaplan Hall flooded Friday evening, causing potential class relocations and cancellations.

A separated pipe connector caused a chilled water line to break between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, said Nurit Katz, executive officer of UCLA Facilities Management.

Red barrier tape lined each major entrance of Kaplan Hall on Sunday, guarding slick floors and cleaning materials on the first floor. The separation flooded about 60% of the building, including classrooms, offices and the library, said Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck in an emailed statement.

UCLA Fire and Facilities Management responded to the incident and helped shut off the water, clean up and remediate the damage, Beck said in the statement.

Despite their efforts, the flood still impacts 16 Monday classes, said University Registrar Frank Wada in an email sent Sunday evening to Beck. Although seven can be relocated, nine do not have alternative classrooms and may need to be canceled, Wada said in the email. He also said the scheduling office will contact students in the affected classes in the morning.

Facilities Management cleaned up most of the flood by Sunday evening but was still assessing the damage, Katz said.

She added it is unclear if more repairs may be needed. Facilities Management is working with a specialized outside vendor on the cleanup.