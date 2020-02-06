Trash-related fire flares up in South Campus, LAFD investigates cause

This post was updated Feb. 6 at 1:25 p.m.

A trash fire broke out Thursday morning between the Biomedical Sciences Research Building in South Campus and Boyer Hall.

The garbage-fueled fire was reported at 11:29 a.m. at the 600 block of Charles E. Young Drive, said Brian Humphrey, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

BSRB fire alarms prompted students and researchers inside to evacuate. LAFD sent a single engine to put out the fire at 11:34 a.m.

There were no injuries or building damage. LAFD has not determined the cause of the fire, Humphrey said.

Grace Bower, a fourth-year molecular, cell and developmental biology student, said she was in the BSRB when the fire alarm went off. She said it smelled like fire inside, but not strongly.

When she came out, she saw a trash truck, which left sometime after.

Gabriela Soto, a staff research assistant, said someone noticed the trash in a trash truck was on fire. The truck then dumped its ignited contents on the walkway between the buildings.

Trash fires often take place when people carelessly dispose of heated materials, such as cigarettes, causing other materials to catch fire, Humphrey said.

UCLA sent a Bruin Alert around 1 p.m. stating that the fire is out and Charles E. Young Drive has reopened. However, the roads between the BSRB and Boyer Hall are still closed. It also said community members should continue to avoid the area as cleanup continues.

Contributing reports by Jintak Han, Daily Bruin senior staff.