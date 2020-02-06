North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – Feb. 5

The North Westwood Neighborhood Council is the official neighborhood council representing Westwood Village and UCLA to the Los Angeles City Council. Council meetings are open to the public and held monthly. The next meeting will be held March 4 in the Weyburn Commons Village View Room from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Announcements
- The transportation and safety committee said it supports continuing to make dockless electric scooters legal and the creation of more bike lanes in the area during its Tuesday meeting, said Councilmember Grayson Peters. The committee also recommended the board take up the issue of removing parking minimums – requirements that dictate the number of parking spots a location can have – from the Westwood Village Specific Plan, a zoning and regulatory framework for the Village.
- The Board of Neighborhood Commissioners approved a request by the NWWNC to incorporate Westwood Park, Westwood Recreation Center and the Westwood Gardens Park as a shared resource between the NWWNC and the Westwood Neighborhood Council, said NWWNC President Michael Skiles. The move enables the council to conduct meetings and activities at those parks.
- A taxi stand outside the Hammer Museum will be moved to the north side of Le Conte Avenue, near Westwood Boulevard, following a request by the Hammer Museum and the Westwood Village Improvement Association, said field deputy for LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz’s office Jasmine Shamolian.
- Park rangers have been increasing efforts to remove overnight encampments by people experiencing homelessness and clean Westwood Park, Shamolian said. The cleanup efforts are in response to an increase in tents at the park in the past two months, Shamolian said. There will be mobile showers at the Westwood Recreation Center in about two weeks as part of a city pilot program. The showers should be there a few days out of the week for a few months, she added.
Agenda items
- The council unanimously voted to grant around $5,000 to Far Out Presents, a nonprofit organization that hosts a music festival in Westwood Village every year. Far Out Fest, formerly known as Westwoodstock, will take place May 2 from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- The council tabled a discussion about a Taste of Westwood, a food event where Westwood restaurants would offer samples of their food to attendees. The council also tabled discussion on a homeless housing proposal at the PodShare on Le Conte Avenue and discussion on architecture hostile to people experiencing homelessness in the Village.