Celebrated conservationist Jane Goodall to speak in lecture series at UCLA

Famed animal behavior expert and conservationist Jane Goodall will speak at UCLA on April 1. Tickets for the lecture have already sold out.

Goodall will deliver the Luskin Lecture for Thought Leadership at Royce Hall. The event will mark 60 years of Goodall’s work studying behavior in chimpanzees, as well as her activism in advocating for animal welfare.

Goodall began her research in 1960 in present-day Tanzania. She has spent almost 60 years observing wild chimpanzees in their natural habitat to better understand them.

Goodall and the Jane Goodall Institute are known for their work protecting chimpanzees from extinction and for encouraging community-based service projects through their Roots & Shoots program, which serves to inspire young people to preserve the environment.

She now works as a global activist, traveling the world most of the year, giving talks to inspire and encourage people to make the environment a better place.

This will be UCLA’s fifth lecture in the Luskin Lecture for Thought Leadership series, which aims to enlighten educators, leaders and local communities through insightful lectures from world-renowned figures. Previous speakers include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2014 and former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan in 2013.