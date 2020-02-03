Sudden tree collapse reported on De Neve Drive, near residential buildings

A large tree fell on De Neve Drive just in front of Holly and Gardenia residential buildings Monday evening.

The fall was reported at 6:20 p.m. and the tree was found blocking pedestrian and vehicle traffic, said assistant director of leadership and involvement for UCLA Residential Life Josh O’Connor.

Crews from UCLA Facilities and Management were on the scene shortly after the call and started clearing the tree from the street at around 6:30 p.m. There were no injuries, O’Connor said.

Students that were walking by the scene said they were shocked by the sudden collapse.

“It’s crazy how just a couple of days ago it was 78 degrees, nice and warm, and now it’s so windy that a tree has fallen down,” said third-year African-American studies student, Antoneil Carter.

Carter, who lives in Holly, said that she was happy no one was injured.

Rebecca Meshkani, a third-year sociology student, was riding up to Hedrick Summit on a Bird e-scooter when she saw the blocked road. She said she had never seen something as crazy as this.

“I was riding a Bird up to get to Hedrick summit (where she dorms) and I wasn’t able to get to my dorm,” Meshkani said. “I had to walk down the Hill and use another path.”