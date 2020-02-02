Sunday, February 2

Out of Bounds: The Revival

February 2, 2020
Out of Bounds is the Daily Bruin’s newly revived sports podcast. On this week’s show, Sports editor Sam Connon and former Sports editor Ryan Smith discuss the struggles of UCLA men’s basketball, as well as the recent changes to the football team, before taking a look at what the future holds for the Bruins in baseball and other winter sports.

Connon is the Sports editor and a reporter on for the football and men's basketball beats. He was previously an assistant Sports editor for the baseball, men's soccer, women's golf, men's golf and cross country beats and a reporter on the baseball and women's basketball beats. Connon also currently contributes movie reviews for Arts & Entertainment. Connon is a third-year Communication student from Winchester, Massachusetts.

Smith is currently a Sports senior staff writer on the football and men's basketball beats. He was the 2018-2019 Sports editor and an assistant Sports editor in 2017-2018. Smith was previously on the women's basketball, men's water polo, baseball, men's golf and women's golf beats.

