Sunday, February 2
Gallery: UCLA men’s basketball overpowers Utah 73-57
Gymnastics vaults into finals of NCAA championships in Texas
The Bruins came back after losing their lead in the third rotation to take first place in the semifinal
Gallery: Football plays first spring game of 2018 under coach Chip Kelly
UCLA football completes its first game under new coach Chip Kelly
UCLA women’s basketball’s Thea Lemberger plays through injury
Any player cutting into Thea Lemberger’s lane better expect some contact