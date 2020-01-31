Foundation donates $18M to expand psychosocial care for cancer patients

A foundation has gifted $18 million to UCLA Health to expand an integrative patient-care program, according to a university press release Thursday.

The Simms/Mann Family Foundation’s donation will expand the Simms/Mann-UCLA Center for Integrative Oncology which focuses on psychosocial care intended for cancer patients and their families in California. This holistic approach includes psychiatric care, along with educational programs about nutrition and meditation.

The foundation’s donation is led by Victoria Mann Simms and Ronald Simms, who have previously donated to programs that work to advance integrative medicine and provide care to cancer patients. Their donation will provide funding for the center.

The endowment will also improve a training program offered by the center that trains providers in integrative care.

Since the center’s founding, it has cared for over 50,000 patients, held more than 310 lectures and provided training for over 100 fellows for oncology-based psychosocial care around the country.

The Simms/Mann Foundation has now donated over $33 million to UCLA. The donors are also founding board members of the Geffen Playhouse and are credited with supporting other UCLA programs, such as the Jules Stein Eye Institute.