USAC recap – Jan. 28

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.

Agenda:

The council appointed Thet Lin (Alfred) Tun, a third-year political science and economics student, as USAC Election Board director of investigations. Tun was a Daily Bruin opinion columnist at the time of the meeting.

The council approved a resolution in support of UCLA lecturers and adjunct professors asking for adequate health care and fair wages, among other things.

The council approved a resolution in support of a cost-of-living adjustment for UC Santa Cruz graduate students, who are striking in an effort to raise their living stipends in order to be able to afford housing.

The council allocated a total of $8,263 from The Green Initiative Fund – Mini Fund. The council allocated a total of $125,723 from TGIF Main Fund to non-USAC groups.

The council allocated a total of $2,521.17 from the Supplemental Fund for Service to the Community Service Commission and non-CSC groups.

Reports:

USAC President Robert Watson said his office worked with UCLA Residential Life officials to facilitate the application process for gender-inclusive housing on the Hill. He added he met with the administrators about various topics such as moving to the semester system, accountability and transparency, and how they can collaborate with his office.

Community Service Commissioner Jonathan Wisner said his office is hosting Nonprofit Networking Night Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m in Covel Grand Horizon Room.

Facilities Commissioner Lily Shaw said her office had one of its most successful rounds of TGIF funding, which saw the highest number of applications per cycle ever. She added each project was at least partially funded.

Financial Supports Commissioner Millen Srivastava said her office is hoping to expand student resources by providing iClickers in the USAC Financial Supports Commission’s Textbook Loan Library and the Center for the Advancement of Teaching. She added her office is hosting an apartment hunting workshop on Feb. 6 in the Bruin Viewpoint Room. She also said her BruinCard fee waiver program will hopefully begin in the middle of winter quarter.

Student Wellness Commissioner Mihika Sridhar said BruiNecessities, an SWC committee, has a menstrual hygiene fair on Feb. 13. She added SWC’s Body Image Task Force meeting is Wednesday in Ackerman 3517 from 5 to 5:50 p.m. She also said Bruin Consent Coalition is planning a consent training in February, and has a presentation on self-care by the Campus Assault Resources and Education program Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m. in Moore Hall 3340. She added that UCLA Bruin Run/Walk’s 21st annual run/walk will take place in April, with registrations opening Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. Registration will be free for the first week after it opens. She also said the Sexperts have a new video about getting tested in the Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center for sexually transmitted infections.

Transfer Student Representative Isabel Oraha said her office is asking the public to sign a petition advocating for students who have dependents to get priority enrollment, which will be presented at the Academic Senate next week. She added her office will be hosting office hours Friday from noon to 2 p.m. in Kerckhoff Hall 310.