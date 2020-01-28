UCPD searching for two men following assault at Hitch Suites

University police are searching for two men involved in an armed assault Tuesday.

The two men allegedly assaulted two people with a firearm at Hitch Suites before fleeing toward Sunset Boulevard, according to a UCPD crime alert. One of the victims was a student and suffered no injuries. The other victim sustained minor injuries and was not affiliated with UCLA, the alert read.

UCPD described one of the men as 19 years old and black, with dark hair. He also wore a black hooded sweatshirt, olive green pants and a black hat. The other man was described as an 18- to 22-year-old black man with dark hair who wore a blue hooded sweatshirt with a red logo, black jeans and a hat, according to the alert.

The two men fled in a car described by UCPD as a gray Dodge Charger four-door sedan that featured a front bumper with yellow stripes.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call UCPD at 310-825-1491.