Tree falls on sidewalk near Gayley Avenue and Landfair Avenue

January 28, 2020
Students had to evade a tree that fell on the sidewalk near the intersection of Gayley Avenue and Landfair Avenue. (Amy Dixon/Daily Bruin senior staff)

A tree fell near the intersection of Gayley Avenue and Landfair Avenue on Tuesday night, blocking pedestrians. 

The tree blocked a city crosswalk just off campus in North Village. Police and emergency street services responded to the scene to clean up. No injuries were reported, according to a Los Angeles police officer who responded to the scene. 

Some students, such as fourth-year neuroscience student Stephanie Han, passed by the scene and said they were not surprised to see another tree fall in the area. 

“I think it’s weird because in the last few years trees have been randomly falling down,” Han said.  “That’s a strange pattern … I took a gap year and I come back and now it’s a meme that trees were falling everywhere.” 

The LAPD officer did not comment on the cause of the fall, however, one student said she doubts the wind could have caused the collapse. 

“I didn’t think it was that windy for a tree to fall,” said fourth-year human biology and society student Aya Shokair. “It must’ve been weak. UCLA should inspect all the trees. Even the sidewalks are all busted. It looks like straight out of a horror movie.” 
The tree was just off-campus and not the responsibility of UCLA, said executive officer of facilities management Nurit Katz.

