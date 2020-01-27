Graphic: Battle of the Residence Halls
By Farrah Au-Yeung and Katherine Ngo
Posted:
January 27, 2020
3:29 pm
Farrah Au-Yeung
Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.
-
Related Content
-
Campus
February 11, 2018Video: Dining Halls on the Hill serve as study spaces after hours
-
Graphics
October 10, 2019Graphic: The Coveted No. 10
-
-
-
Poll
Featured Classifieds
Content copyright © 2020 the Daily Bruin