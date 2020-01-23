Thursday, January 23

Protestors’ Thoughts on the 2020 Women’s March LA

January 23, 2020
The Women’s March has consistently brought up concerns of inclusivity and diversity with the issues it addresses and the protestors that it draws to the event. Watch as attendees of the Fourth Annual Women’s March discuss the controversies surrounding the protest.

Ashley Kenney

