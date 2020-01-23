The Graduate Students Association is the voice of graduate students on campus. The association meets for forum every three weeks and takes positions on current issues affecting graduate students. Forum meetings are at 5:30 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room in the Ackerman Union.
Agenda:
-
External Vice President JP Santos said a Graduate Research Program Survey has been created to anonymously gather financial data from graduate students. The results will be presented to the Academic Senate’s Graduate Council on April 3, and used to improve graduate mentorship programs.
-
Westwood resident Esther Magna said the association should withdraw its endorsement of the Agora Project, an unfinished housing project in Westwood. The association previously endorsed the project on the condition that it would increase the availability of affordable housing in Westwood. Magna added that the developers of the project were already under investigation by the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, a regulatory body and the city attorney. The association tabled discussion on withdrawing its conditional endorsement.
-
The association passed a resolution expressing its support of graduate students on strike at the University of California, Santa Cruz. The students protested high costs of living and low stipends. The resolution also demanded no retaliation against graduate students on strike.
-
The association passed the election calendar for the upcoming GSA elections. The voting period will be from April 7-13. Students can listen to candidate introductions and cast their votes at electronic voting stations at an Elections Grad Bar event April 9. A board meeting will convene April 14 to hear grievances and announce the election’s results.
Officer Reports:
-
President Zak Fisher said his office is working on preparing a hardship fund for graduate students. Fisher also said his meeting with Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck was not successful in reducing rent prices of housing.
-
Vice President of External Affairs JP Santos said his office met with University of California President Janet Napolitano to discuss a number of issues. These issues included taking student income into account for future campus housing project and increasing emergency preparedness, especially for students with disabilities. Santos also said Advocacy Day, an event in Sacramento, is on April 5-6, and that his office has funds available for interested graduate students to travel to lobby for mental health issues. Santos added Graduate Student Appreciation Week is April 6-10, and that a resource fair is being planned by his office as part of the week.
-
Vice President of Academic Affairs Shrinidhi Balasubramanian said her office is working on a teaching assistant job-posting forum. Balasubramanian also said Academic Senate’s Legislative Assembly is Feb. 6 from 2-4 p.m. and is open to all members of the Academic Senate.