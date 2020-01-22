Union AFSCME Local 3299 reaches tentative agreement with UC

University of California service workers reached a tentative agreement with the University, after over two years of negotiations.

Service workers and university administrators in American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299, an employee union that represents over 25,000 service and patient care employees in the UC, reached the tentative four-year agreement late Tuesday night.

“UC is pleased that after working with AFSCME leadership to address joint concerns and resolve our outstanding differences we have reached a multi-year agreement for our valued employees,” said UC spokesperson Andrew Gordon.

The agreement, which must be ratified by union service members, includes wage increases and limits the number of UC employee service jobs outsourced to private contractors, according to an AFSCME Local 3299 press release.

The tentative contract comes after six strikes in two years. A call by AFSCME Local 3299 in November to boycott the UC resulted in the Democratic National Committee relocating its sixth primary debate for the 2020 presidential election from UCLA to Loyola Marymount University.

The union will vote to ratify the agreement Jan. 30. However, the patient care unit will continue bargaining with the UC this week.