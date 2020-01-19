Women’s water polo ends opening weekend with win over Ottawa University-Arizona

The Bruins faced an unfamiliar opponent in their final game of the weekend.

No. 2 UCLA women’s water polo (4-1) defeated unranked Ottawa University-Arizona (0-6) 14-2. This is the first time the teams have faced off, as this is Ottawa’s first year with a collegiate water polo program.

Ottawa had 13 shots on target, but had 12 balls sail over the goal. Meanwhile, the Bruins had eight players score against the Spirit, with five scoring more than once. Sophomore center Ava Johnson led the way for UCLA with a hat trick.

The Bruins were up double digits by halftime. Johnson said UCLA uses games where they lead big to focus on different areas where they need improvement.

“In games like those where we go up by a bunch, our coaches tend to pull us out at a quarter or timeout,” Johnson said. “So that’s really important, even when you’re up by a bunch, using the experience to work on something else that maybe you weren’t doing so well at.”

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Georgia Phillips got the starting nod against the Spirit, allowing no goals while saving eight balls. At halftime, she was replaced by freshman goalkeeper Quinn Winter, who tallied three saves and allowed two goals.

The three Bruin goalkeepers played nearly the same amount this weekend. Phillips played two full games, and junior goalkeeper Jahmea Bent and Winter both played a game and a half.

Coach Adam Wright said the beginning of the season is the time for the Bruins to learn about themselves.

“The reality is we have a couple more weekends here to find out not only about ourselves and our personality,” said Wright. “We need more time. Hopefully three, four weeks down the line we’ll have a much clearer picture of where we’re at in terms of rotation, positions, goalies, etcetera.”

While the Bruins entered the fourth quarter with a 12-0 lead, the Spirit went on to score two goals in the final quarter. Coach Adam Wright noted the resilience of the Ottawa team.

“We recognize they have less than 10 players total,” Wright said. “I talked to their coach after, it’s a process for them, but it’s great that they’re willing to just jump in headfirst and go into a tournament like this.”

The Bruins won by 10 or more in three of their five games this weekend, but their other two contests were both decided by two goals or less. Wright said the inconsistency of the team will get better as the season progresses.

“This is the stage we’re in right now,” Wright said. “Our goal is really to be able to play from the first whistle to the last the same. Just being consistent. We have a lot to grow from this weekend and we learned a lot about ourselves. That part is exciting because we can only go forward from here.”

UCLA returns to action against No. 9 Pacific on Jan. 25 for the Michigan Invitational at Canham Natatorium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.