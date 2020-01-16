Westwood Village Improvement Association recap – Jan. 16

The Westwood Village Improvement Association is a nonprofit organization tasked with improving the state of Westwood Village. Property and business owners created the association in 2011 to provide the Village with functions the City of Los Angeles could not provide. The next meeting will be held Feb. 20 at Skylight Gardens.
Reports
- WVIA staff are counting the number of people experiencing homelessness in Westwood Village, executive director Andrew Thomas said. The fourth quarter count of 2019 found 24 individuals, he added.
- Los Angeles Metro is working on relocating utilities in preparation for the construction of the Purple Line Extension, a subway line that will connect Westwood with Downtown LA, Thomas said. The relocation will continue until spring and will be followed by end-wall piling work which will conclude in the fall. More construction will follow and the project is on track to be completed by 2026, he added.
- The WVIA is continuing talks with Metro about potentially expanding the Metro Business Interruption Fund to apply to businesses in the district, Thomas said.
- Recommendations for Metro’s First/Last Mile project, a program that aims to ease transportation to and from planned Purple Line Extension stations, will be publicly released by Metro in March and be presented to the Metro board by April, Thomas said. The WVIA will have an about one month window to evaluate the recommendations and respond to them when they are released, Thomas added.
Agenda
- Thomas will write a letter to Metro, asking the authority to study how the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists can be improved at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Veteran Avenue, following a unanimous resolution by the board.