General Representative 3 Brandon Broukhim proposed allocating $50,000 of contingency funding to pay for food at all club meetings, events and programs. He added his office would work with Westwood businesses to provide discounted rates for student organizations. The council allocated $7,000 from surplus for Broukhim’s proposal.

The council allocated a total of $99,000 from surplus to USAC entities, with the remainder allocated to contingency. The council allocated $3,400 to the Facilities commissioner, $7,200 to the Internal Vice President Partnership Fund, $1,400 to True Bruins RAISE, $3,000 to the Office of the President, $9,000 to the Transfer Student Center, $7,000 to Books for Bruins, $15,700 to contingency, $8,000 to Associated Students UCLA Board of Directors Programming Fund, $200 to general representative 2’s office, $7,000 to the student organization food fund, $22,500 to community, $7,000 to the Community Service Mini Fund, $1,200 to the Financial Supports Commission, $1,600 to the reproductive justice health center, $2,000 to the BruinCard fee waiver and $2,800 to the international student representative.