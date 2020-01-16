The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.
Public Comment:
Sithara Menon, a third-year biology student and chair of the UCLA chapter of the California Public Interest Research Group, announced the kickoff meeting for CALPIRG’s BruinsVOTE! initiative, which is focused on registering UCLA students to vote, will be Thursday.
Representatives from the Transfer Student Center asked the council to grant $15,000 in funding to the center because its programs help transfer students find a community and adjust to studying at UCLA.
Agenda:
General Representative 3 Brandon Broukhim proposed allocating $50,000 of contingency funding to pay for food at all club meetings, events and programs. He added his office would work with Westwood businesses to provide discounted rates for student organizations. The council allocated $7,000 from surplus for Broukhim’s proposal.
The council allocated a total of $99,000 from surplus to USAC entities, with the remainder allocated to contingency. The council allocated $3,400 to the Facilities commissioner, $7,200 to the Internal Vice President Partnership Fund, $1,400 to True Bruins RAISE, $3,000 to the Office of the President, $9,000 to the Transfer Student Center, $7,000 to Books for Bruins, $15,700 to contingency, $8,000 to Associated Students UCLA Board of Directors Programming Fund, $200 to general representative 2’s office, $7,000 to the student organization food fund, $22,500 to community, $7,000 to the Community Service Mini Fund, $1,200 to the Financial Supports Commission, $1,600 to the reproductive justice health center, $2,000 to the BruinCard fee waiver and $2,800 to the international student representative.
The council allocated a total of $6981.96 from $17,091.04 to USAC and non-USAC groups.
The council appointed Joshua Roizman, a third-year anthropology student, to the ASUCLA Communications Board.
The council appointed Navi Sidhu, a fourth-year student, as election board chair.
Reports:
A proxy for Student Wellness Commissioner Mihika Sridhar said Sridhar’s office will be launching its Total Wellness Magazine on Friday in Bruin Plaza. She added Sridhar’s office’s Bruin Consent Coalition will be hosting a consent week in late January.
Transfer Student Representative Isabel Oraha said her office will be collaborating with the Transfer Student Center to host Bruin Transfer Pride Week starting Monday and running through Jan. 24.