Men’s basketball falls to first-place Cardinal in third consecutive loss

The Bruins traded blows with the first-place Cardinal, but ultimately didn’t have enough to hand them their first conference loss of the season.

UCLA men’s basketball (8-9, 1-3 Pac-12) fell to Stanford (15-2, 4-0) 74-59 at Pauley Pavilion Wednesday night, giving the Bruins their third consecutive loss and first losing record since March 2016.

Despite trailing by just two points at the break, UCLA managed to score just 28 points in the second half against the top-ranked defense in the Pac-12. Stanford entered Wednesday’s matchup allowing 58.3 points per game – a full three points better than second-place Colorado.

The Bruins also turned the ball over 16 times in the game, allowing the Cardinal to convert those turnovers into 21 points. UCLA has now coughed up the ball 45 times in its past three contests for an average of 15 turnovers per game in that span.

Stanford had three players finish the night in double figures, including guard Tyrell Terry and forward Spencer Jones, who combined to score 38 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field and a 8-of-13 mark from beyond the arc.

While the Bruins also had three players score in double figures for a combined 40 points, the rest of the team scored just 19 total points on 6-of-24 shooting. Redshirt sophomore forward/center Jalen Hill did the most damage on the night, putting up a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double.

UCLA will return to action Jan. 19 when it hosts California at Pauley Pavilion at 5 p.m.