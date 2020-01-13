Men’s tennis returns from weekend tournament in La Quinta

The Bruins saw their last action before the season opener over the weekend.

UCLA men’s tennis sent four players to La Quinta, California, to compete in the National Collegiate Tennis Classic from Friday through Sunday.

In doubles, redshirt freshman Blaine Hovenier and junior Connor Hance rode a bye into the quarterfinals of the doubles bracket, where they defeated Arizona State’s Christian Lerby and George Stoupe 8-7.

“We’ve been making sure to practice almost every day over the break,” Hovenier said. “Playing well in doubles is going to be key for us all season.”

Sophomore Roscoe Bellamy paired up with redshirt junior Connor Rapp to record an 8-3 victory in the quarterfinals over Fresno State’s Alexey Aleschev and Cagatay Soke.

Both pairs of Bruins did not advance past the semifinals. Hance and Hovenier suffered a defeat to Boise State’s Simon Arca Costas and Blake Bayldon 8-4. Rapp and Bellamy withdrew from their semifinals draw.

On the singles side, Hance beat Arca Costas 6-4, 6-2 in the round of 32. His tournament campaign came to an end in the round of 16, however, when he lost to Aleschev 6-7 (5), 6-2, 1-0 (10-5).

Of the four competitors, Bellamy logged the longest tournament run, recording an appearance in the singles semifinals. He began his campaign with a bye into the round of 16, where he defeated Bayldon 6-4, 7-5.

“I played a really good second-round match,” Bellamy said. “It got my game ready for those matches in the future.”

After advancing to the semifinals because of an opponent withdrawal, Bellamy lost to Boise State’s Kyryll Kryvchun 6-4, 6-2.

UCLA will now head into the regular season, hosting BYU on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center.

“We need to stay match tough,” Bellamy said. “When we do play on Wednesday, I’ll be ready for that match.”