Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to promote T-shirt collection with visit to UCLA on Saturday

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be at UCLA to sign autographs Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Abdul-Jabbar will also be promoting his new T-shirt collection made in collaboration with Mitchell & Ness. (Daily Bruin file photo)

UCLA basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be visiting campus Saturday.

Abdul-Jabbar will be promoting his new T-shirt collection and signing autographs for fans at the UCLA Store from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. before Saturday’s men’s basketball game against USC, according to an Associated Students UCLA press release.

Abdul-Jabbar, who played at UCLA during coach John Wooden’s historic run, is a three-time National Collegiate Athletics Association Champion and is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The now-retired basketball player will be featured on all of the designs in the collection.

The former Los Angeles Laker collaborated with Mitchell & Ness, an apparel company, for the collection, which will have five designs, four of which will be available in-store and online. One limited-edition design will be sold only at the UCLA store on a first-come, first-served basis. Only 100 of the limited-edition designs will be available, the press release stated.

Since his time at UCLA, Abdul-Jabbar has gone on to win the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Barack Obama, as well as several honors for his work as a cultural writer for The Hollywood Reporter and the Guardian.

