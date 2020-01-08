Men’s tennis looks to start year strong in National Collegiate Tennis Classic

The Bruins have the chance to open 2020 on the right foot.

UCLA men’s tennis will send four players to compete in the National Collegiate Tennis Classic at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California, this weekend. With UCLA’s dual match season starting Jan. 15 against BYU, the tournament will serve as one of the last preseason chances for the coaching staff to see its lineup in action before next week.

“We are getting some guys out there who need matches,” said assistant coach Rikus De Villiers. “We want to try some new double combinations and fine-tune some details before dual matches next Wednesday.”

After no players were able to advance past the quarterfinals in UCLA’s final November preseason tournament, redshirt junior Connor Rapp, junior Connor Hance, redshirt freshman Blaine Hovenier and sophomore Roscoe Bellamy will have the chance to advance farther.

Starting strong would provide the rest of the team with a confidence boost before dual matches kick off, according to De Villiers.

“If the team’s doing well, everyone else is confident and we feel like we’re on the right track,” De Villiers said. “Everyone is looking healthy and playing pretty well, so we’re looking good to start the season strong.”

In Rapp’s last outing at the Southern California Intercollegiate Championships, he fell to USC’s Bradley Frye in two sets, sending him straight to the consolation flight. But after both his consolation opponents subsequently withdrew, Rapp ended the year without a chance to secure a final 2019 victory.

“Just having a strong showing will help the coaches decide who should be playing the dual matches,” Rapp said. “I need to prove that I belong and that I’m ready to go.”

Hance – the last Bruin competing this weekend – missed out on the entire 2019 dual match season after sustaining a foot injury and will play only his third tournament of the preseason.

He said his main goal for the new year is to remain healthy so he can contribute to the team.

“Staying healthy is definitely the main thing this season,” Hance said. “I’ve been doing extra fitness and extra stretching just to get ready to compete. I’m excited to get out there this weekend.”

Hance, whose mobility has been impaired because of his injuries, said he used the holiday season to work on his movement.

“I’m getting close to 100% movement-wise,” Hance said. “That’s definitely where I put in the most physical work over the break.”

De Villiers said players are expected to stay in shape by practicing every day and playing individual tournaments.

“Even though we don’t have official practice, we expect them to be out there hitting on their own,” De Villiers said. “We’ve seen them the last couple of days and most look like they’re in pretty good shape.”

Matchplay will begin in La Quinta on Friday.