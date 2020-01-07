UCLA football’s Matt Lynch announces plan to enter transfer portal

Had Matt Lynch left Westwood last offseason, the quarterback room would have taken the loss.

But when the redshirt junior announced his intentions to leave the program, the Bruins lost another tight end.

Lynch has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday. The quarterback-turned-tight end was introduced as a graduating player during the Senior Day festivities prior to UCLA football’s season finale against California, but coach Chip Kelly said in December that Lynch would most likely return to the team in 2020.

The Bruins will now be down three tight ends heading into the offseason after losing redshirt junior Devin Asiasi to the NFL Draft on Jan. 1 and Josh Harris to the transfer portal. That leaves redshirt freshman Greg Dulcich as the most productive returning player at the position, as he hauled in eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in 2019.

Freshman Mike Martinez and redshirt junior Jordan Wilson rounded out the rest of UCLA’s production at tight end with a combined 10 receptions for 111 yards in 2019.

Lynch caught one pass last season after making the switch to tight end in spring camps, scoring a 2-yard touchdown against Arizona on Sept. 28. His only other touchdown with UCLA came against Utah on Nov. 3, 2017, when he went 2-of-3 with 11 yards and a touchdown through the air and two carries for 15 yards on the ground as a quarterback.

While he thanked former coach Jim Mora’s staff for helping him develop as a quarterback and Kelly’s current staff for helping him transition to tight end on Twitter, Lynch did not clarify which position he would continue his career at.