Letter to the Editor: Centennial Campaign remains committed to students

Daily Bruin columnist Allison Oliva correctly notes that numerous resources are available to students from middle-income families to defray the cost of a UCLA education in her column “UCLA’s financial aid system is lacking in its support for middle-class students.”

UCLA remains fully committed to accessibility and affordability for all students. The university’s focus on scholarship support is reflected in the Centennial Campaign’s ambitious goal of raising $1 billion for student scholarships.

Contrary to the opinion expressed in the column, UCLA’s fundraising efforts have positively impacted a broad range of campus programs, facilities, faculty, research and outreach efforts, along with direct student support. In balancing multiple campus needs, our generous donors make commitments to various parts of the university. But gifts raised for one area simply cannot be redirected to another.

Moreover, it is the university that bestows the honor of a named building in recognition for extraordinary acts of philanthropy which benefit students and faculty in myriad ways.

UCLA does and will continue to make students a priority in its fundraising efforts, working tirelessly to identify private support to help our students and their families fund their education.

Turteltaub is the Vice Chancellor for External Affairs.