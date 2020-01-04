UCLA swim and dive sets two pool records in strong victory over UC San Diego

The Bruins’ unbeaten season continued in their first meet of the new year.

UCLA swim and dive (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) defeated UC San Diego (1-3, 0-0) Friday afternoon in a dual meet 184-78 to start off the second half of the season.

It was the second all-time meeting for the two teams, with the first matchup having occurred last season when the Bruins and Tritons competed in a tri-meet with UC Santa Barbara, and UCLA took home the win.

The Bruins won 11 of the 12 individual events versus UC San Diego on Friday, as the teams split the afternoon’s relay races. The Tritons took first in the 200-yard medley and the Bruins won the 200-yard freestyle.

Ten different UCLA swimmers recorded victories across the 11 individual event victories. The only Bruin to win more than one event was sophomore Claire Grover, who touched the wall first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 200-yard breaststroke.

Two of the Bruins’ wins also came in the form of pool records, as two UCLA freshmen recorded all-time best times for the UC San Diego Canyonview Aquatics Center.

First it was freshman Stephanie Su, who finished the 1000-yard freestyle in 10:11.34, beating the previous pool record by 0.02 seconds. The Bruins took the top-four spots in the race.

Later in the afternoon, freshman Sophia Kosturos recorded a first-place time of 54.80 seconds in the 50-yard backstroke, beating the previous pool-record time of 54.96.

In addition to monopolizing the 1000-yard freestyle, UCLA swimmers took the top-three spots in four other races: the 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard butterfly, 200-yard backstroke and 100-yard freestyle. These races were won by senior Kenisha Liu, senior Amy Okada, sophomore Abriana Howard and freshman Rachel Rhee, respectively.

The Tritons’ lone individual win of the day came in the 100-yard breaststroke, in which Katja Pavicevic took home first, with Rhee coming in second for UCLA just 0.02 seconds behind her.

This was the first meet for the Bruins in over a month, as the team had not competed since the Ohio State Invitational from Nov. 21-23, and had not participated in a dual meet since Nov. 2.

The Bruins’ next dual meet will not be after nearly as long a break, as UCLA will travel to Pullman, Washington to face Washington State on Jan. 11.