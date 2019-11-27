Lettuce recalled from dining halls after E. coli outbreak

No romaine remains in UCLA Dining Services after another E. coli outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that they are recalling romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, due to potential contamination.

All dining outlets operated by UCLA Dining Services have pulled products containing romaine until further notice, according to an email statement from UCLA Dining Services.

This is the first instance of romaine lettuce recalled by the CDC in 2019. Romaine lettuce was recalled twice in 2018, and once in 2017 along with all other leafy greens.

The recall is in response to a multistate outbreak of the bacteria E. coli. Sixty-seven total cases have been reported across the United States, including four in California. The cases have resulted in a total of 39 hospitalizations as of the latest CDC report.

Infections by E. coli bacteria can range from mild to life-threatening, according to the CDC. Symptoms include a low fever, severe stomach cramps, bloody vomit and diarrhea.

Illness can begin any time between one and 10 days after exposure, although symptoms are most likely to appear after three to four days. Those affected usually recover after five to seven days, according to the CDC.

The CDC advises that all students and people check their romaine lettuce for location of origin. If the lettuce originates from Salinas Valley, or if a location cannot be found, throw it away, the CDC website says. It also recommends that consumers wash and sanitize the drawers or shelves on which the romaine was stored.