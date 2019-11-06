Democratic National Committee pulls 6th presidential primary debate from UCLA

UCLA will no longer hold the sixth Democratic presidential primary debate.

The Democratic National Committee asked its media partners to move the debate, planned for Dec. 19, to another venue following concerns raised by organized labor in Los Angeles, said DNC spokesperson Mary Beth Cahill in an email statement.

UCLA has agreed to no longer host the debate.

“With regret, we have agreed to step aside as the site of the debate rather than become a potential distraction during this vitally important time in our country’s history,” said UCLA spokesperson Ricardo Vazquez in an email statement.

The debate was originally planned to be held in UCLA’s Royce Hall, with some tickets to be distributed to students, alumni and others affiliated with the Luskin School of Public Affairs. The debate will be hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299 called for a boycott of speakers across the University of California in April, while the union was disputing labor and wages with the University. The union chapter sent a letter to several Democratic candidates Tuesday, urging them to boycott speaking at all UC campuses while disputes continued.

The same union, which represents more than 25,000 UC service and patient care technical workers, announced five days ago it will be striking again Nov. 13 against outsourcing across the UC.

A statement from AFSCME Local 3299 said in a statement they are grateful to the DNC for moving the venue and to candidates who have supported their cause.

“While a change of venue for this debate is no doubt inconvenient, it pales in comparison to the effect that the University’s lawless outsourcing practices are having on thousands of families and communities across California,” the statement said.