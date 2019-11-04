Men’s soccer suffers second 1-0 loss to Stanford this season

In the 65th minute, Cardinal midfielder Marc Joshua’s first career goal broke the tieless score.

Stanford midfielder/defender Logan Panchot delivered a cross toward the middle of the box from just outside the top right corner where Joshua was able to get past the Bruins’ defensive line and avoid being flagged offside.

The bouncing header was the difference in Sunday’s game as UCLA men’s soccer (5-9-3, 1-6-2 Pac-12) lost to No. 5 Stanford (12-1-2, 5-1-1) in a 1-0 final score for the second time this season.

“I was really proud of the work rate of the guys today, the fight they had and the way they competed,” said coach Ryan Jorden. “I thought our defending was pretty resolute today, but we’re just disappointed that we couldn’t get the result.”

Junior forward Milan Iloski was absent from Sunday’s contest, after being forced to sit out because of yellow card accumulation. Iloski picked up his latest yellow in the 58th minute of UCLA’s loss to California on Thursday.

The Cardinal had an opportunity to double their lead in the 70th minute, but sophomore goalkeeper Justin Garces’ second save of the match kept the deficit at one.

Stanford forward/midfielder Ousseni Bouda cut into the middle with the ball after a pass from the corner. His fake shot gave him some separation to fire in a real shot on target, but a dive from Garces kept the the Bruin deficit to just one on the night.

UCLA’s only shot on goal occurred in the 63rd minute.

Senior midfielder Roman Martin – who made his first appearance of 2019 – was on the receiving end of a cross along the left sideline. With three players from each team in the box, Martin’s header went toward the bottom right corner of the goal, but Stanford goalkeeper Andrew Thomas was able to get both hands on it after his diving save.

The Bruins were outshot 13 to six on the night, but managed to hold the Cardinal to just three shots on target. Through the first half of play, UCLA was only able to put up three shots, all which came in the first 30 minutes of play.

“(Stanford) is very organized and make it really hard on people, which is pretty standard,” Jorden said. “We got the ball in good areas, but just couldn’t get the final touches to put them away.”

With next weekend off competition, UCLA’s next game will be on the road against San Diego State on Nov. 16.