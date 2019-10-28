UCLA cancels classes after brush fire breaks out near Getty Center

This post was updated Oct. 28 at 3:02 p.m.

A brush fire burning west of the 405 Freeway prompted UCLA administrators to cancel classes Monday morning.

The Getty fire sparked about 2 miles from campus at 1:34 a.m. near the Getty Center, spreading to at least 618 acres by noon. The Los Angeles Fire Department has ordered all residents west of the 405 Freeway, north of Sunset Boulevard, and south of Mandeville Canyon Road to evacuate.

UCLA canceled classes Monday at 9:23 a.m. Although the fire poses no immediate threat to campus, some students and faculty may be impacted by evacuation orders and road closures, said UCLA spokesperson Ricardo Vazquez in an emailed statement, which is also posted on Bruin Safe Online.

Employees are encouraged to report to work only if they can get to campus safely and to keep in contact with their supervisors, according to the statement.

The campus has an air quality index of 75, which is moderate, as of 1:00 p.m., according to AirNow’s Air Quality Index. Though air quality was listed as moderate since at least 11:00 a.m. according to AirNow, UCLA acknowledged the impacted air quality at 1:30 p.m. in its sixth BruinAlert on Monday.

Winds have shifted, sending some smoke east toward UCLA, according to the alert.

People in sensitive groups, such as older adults, children, pregnant women and those with lung conditions, should refrain from outdoor activities, according to the alert.

The UCLA Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center is distributing free air masks to help protect students from the smoke. Air masks will also be distributed at residence hall front desks for students with lung conditions.

All residents in the surrounding area should also be prepared to evacuate, an LAFD spokesperson said. Plumes of red smoke could be seen from the North Village early Monday morning.

The southbound 405 Freeway is closed from the 101 Freeway to Sunset Boulevard according to an LAFD alert at 8:20 a.m. All southbound traffic will be redirected to the 101 Freeway. Offramps at Sepulveda Boulevard, Sunset Boulevard, Moraga Drive, Getty Center Drive, Skirball Center Drive and Mulholland Drive are also closed for those traveling northbound on the 405.





Over 10,000 structures are within the evacuation zone. At least eight homes were destroyed by the fire and five have been damaged, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a noon press briefing.

The fire is moving away from campus, according to a BruinAlert. UCLA Emergency Management is working with LAFD, and UCLA is outside the evacuation area.

UCLA Health has closed the UCLA Breast Center, a Mattel Children’s Hospital practice, the 15th Street Family Medicine clinic and Wilshire Immediate Care – all in Santa Monica. Additionally, UCLA Health has closed its Brentwood and Pacific Palisades clinics, according to a UCLA Health press release. All other UCLA Health facilities are following their regular operation schedules.

The UCLA Lab School, Geffen Academy at UCLA, and UCLA Early Care and Education Centers are also closed Monday, following the lead of other K-12 institutions in the area, according to the statement from Vazquez.

Power outages were reported in Brentwood, affecting 545 customers, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. The area south of Sky Lane, north of Greenock Lane, west of North Bundy Drive and east of North Tigertail Road does not have power, according to an LADWP spokesperson.

The area south of Mulholland Drive, north of Ovada Place, west of Casiano Road, and east of Sepulveda Boulevard is also without power, the LADWP spokesperson added.

Evacuation centers are located at the Westwood Recreation Center, Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, Stoner Recreation Center, Palisades Recreation Center and Cheviot Hills Recreation Center for affected residents.

Contributing reports from Jintak Han, Daily Bruin senior staff.

—

UPDATES:

2:34 p.m.: This article was updated with information on additional UCLA Health facilities closures.

2:11 p.m.: This article was updated with information on impacted air quality and power outages.

12:36 p.m.: This article was updated with information on the size of the fire and the number of homes lost.

11:30 a.m.: This article was updated with information on UCLA Health facilities closures.

11:10 a.m.: This article was updated with information on class closures at UCLA.

9:04 a.m.: This article was updated with information on the closure of the 405 Freeway.

This article was originally published Oct. 28 at 4:36 a.m.