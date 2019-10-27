USAC fall 2019 special election: No endorsement for Matthew Richard for general representative

Matthew Richard’s ideas are relatively radical.

And while that’s not necessarily a bad thing, they don’t fit into the framework of general representative well.

The board does not endorse Richard because of his potential inability to compromise and his platforms, which are oversized for the position he is running for. Richard has commendable leadership experience in Undergraduate Students Association Council offices and two nonprofits, which he sits on the boards of. He also demonstrates a remarkable passion for fighting institutional systems of injustice, with goals of divesting from conflicts abroad, disarming UCPD and moving toward police abolition, protecting student workers and fighting against housing insecurity.

We believe that, while well-intended, these platforms lack feasibility to achieve. In addition to lacking concrete measures to bring his platforms into fruition, his platforms risk isolating students who don’t hold his same ideals.

Without the ability to unite the campus under his leadership, the board believes his ideas would be better suited for a position outside USAC.