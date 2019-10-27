USAC fall 2019 special election: Brandon Broukhim endorsed for general representative

A solid understanding of the inner workings of the Undergraduate Students Association Council and a hefty resume of governmental experience will get you far.

And for Brandon Broukhim, they qualify him for the position of general representative.

The board endorses Broukhim because of his feasible platforms, clear vision for the office and prior experience within the political sphere of UCLA. A central theme of Broukhim’s platforms and ideas center around increasing the council’s transparency to the general student body. To do so, he plans on creating a policy center to educate students on USAC bylaws and teach them how to craft resolutions and get funding. Broukhim hopes such a resource will make USAC and its resources more accessible and transparent for every student, not just insiders who already know how to work the system.

Broukhim also aims to increase the council’s transparency by ensuring the council is compliant with the Ralph M. Brown Act, which dictates the conduct of California legislative bodies with the goal of transparency in public forum and does not allow closed or executive sessions except for extreme circumstances. Considering the council has potentially violated the act on multiple occasions throughout the years, Broukhim’s plan to further incorporate Brown Act provisions into the USAC bylaws and ensure compliance will allow the council to be better held accountable to the student body it serves.

Aside from transparency, Broukhim also aims to increase students’ access to on-campus resources. He aims to create a centralized database of on-campus tutoring services on MyUCLA in order to help students find academic resources more easily. He also aims to create a fund to allow students to purchase food for club meetings on campus, which may or may not be possible depending on the level of funding he secures.

It is because of his original, yet feasible, platforms and previous qualifications that the board endorses Broukhim for the position of general representative.