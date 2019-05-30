USAC recap – May 28

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.
Public Comment:
Students asked the council to pass a resolution calling for a Congressional hearing on human rights violations in the Philippines.
A California Public Interest Research Group representative said CALPIRG is hosting a clean car show Friday to promote clean transportation legislation.
Special Presentations:
An Associated Students UCLA representative said all council members can now register for USAC-hosted events in the ASUCLA mobile application.
Agenda
The council allocated $7,232 from the Contingency Programming Fund to USAC and non-USAC groups.
The council allocated $620 from the Capital Contingency Fund to USAC and non-USAC groups.
The council allocated $4,802 from the Academic Success Referendum Fund to USAC and non-USAC groups.
The council appointed Kyana Shajari, a third-year psychology student, as election board chair. She served as election board chair for the 2018-2019 USAC election after the council appointed her March 12.
The council approved a resolution to call for a Congressional hearing on human rights violations in the Philippines.
Reports:
President Robert Watson said his office is working with ASUCLA to provide free blue books, scantrons and other school supplies to students. He added he will be meeting with Chancellor Gene Block on Monday.
Campus Events Commissioner Tara Steinmetz said her office is hosting a film screening of “Good Boys” at the James Bridges Theater on Thursday. She added the Ultrabloom electronic dance music event will take place Friday in Ackerman Grand Ballroom.
Community Service Commissioner Jonathan Wisner said his office hosted Project Bruin, which brought around 200 children to explore UCLA last week.
Student Wellness Commissioner Mihika Sridhar said her office hosted a menstrual hygiene fair Tuesday.