USAC recap – May 28

The University of California Board of Regents increased nonresident supplemental tuition by 2.6%, raising it up to nearly $29,800. The $762 hike is meant to generate $30 million more in revenue for the UC system, with 10% going toward financial aid for nonresident students. Chancellor Gene Block said this revenue hike helps offset the increasing student body size and cuts in state funding. What do you think about this?

This tuition increase is better than most others, since part of the money will go toward providing financial aid for nonresident students – something that hasn’t been done in recent years.

The hike will deter international and low-income nonresident prospective students even more from the UC, making the University more exclusive and unaffordable.

The tuition increase, while not a viable means of raising revenue, will likely have little impact on nonresident students.

