Two UCLA buildings potentially exposed to measles, one student infected

April 22, 2019
An infected UCLA student attended classes in Franz Hall on April 2, 4 and 9 and in Boelter Hall on April 2 and 9 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Daily Bruin file photo)

UCLA was identified as a site for possible measles exposure Monday, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

An infected UCLA student attended classes in Franz Hall on April 2, 4 and 9 and in Boelter Hall between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on April 2 and 9. The student did not enter any other buildings at UCLA. Although there is no current known risk at these locations, officials are looking for people who may have been at the sites during those times.

UCLA is working to notify all students, faculty and staff who might have come in contact with the student, said Ricardo Vazquez, a UCLA spokesperson. Those people will be provided with detailed information about treatment and prevention.

Public Health officials located five cases of measles in Los Angeles County. The majority of the people in these cases were unvaccinated. Other potential exposed areas include Los Angeles International Airport, an El Pollo Loco restaurant in La Cañada Flintridge, and California State University, Los Angeles.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and rash, and typically occur 10 to 21 days after initial exposure, according to the press release. Many adults born before 1989 have not had the recommended two rounds of measles vaccination. Officials suggest that those people contact their doctors to receive a second dose immediately.

