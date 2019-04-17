UCLA announces revised policy for animal restrictions on campus

UCLA is further restricting which animals are allowed inside campus buildings, according to a university email statement sent out Tuesday.

The revised version of Policy 135, titled “Animals on University Property,” aimed to clarify the definition of animals allowed on campus and how animal owners’ responsibilities differ depending on how their animals are classified, Michelle Sityar, executive officer of the Office of Environment, Health and Safety, said in the statement.

The policy will categorize animals as assistance animals, pets and service animals.

Assistance animals and pets will be restricted from entering most university buildings or vehicles, but assistance animals may be permitted in university housing or employee work areas upon request. The policy will allow service dogs to enter any building, with the requirement of a case-by-case assessment to enter places like laboratories, research facilities and food preparation areas. All owners must also ensure their animals act appropriately and safely.

Assistance animals, also referred to as therapy animals, provide services for those with disabilities but mainly provide emotional or mental support, whereas service animals are trained to directly perform tasks related to an individual’s disability.

Comments and feedback on the report will be accepted by the Office of Environment, Health and Safety until May 16.