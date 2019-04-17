Wednesday, April 17

In the news:

No Offense, But: The college admissions scandal(s)

By


Posted:
April 17, 2019
12:31 pm

Opinion, Podcasts, Radio, Radio Shows


no offense.png

 Share

 Tweet

“No Offense, But” is back for the quarter. Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti and columnists Reilly Berberian and Abhishek Shetty as they break down both the college admissions scandals in which UCLA has been implicated. After they analyze the perks rich students enjoy, the trio opens up the age-old debate: quarters versus semesters.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Keshav Tadimeti |
Opinion editor

Tadimeti is the Daily Bruin's Opinion editor. He was the Opinion editor in the 2017-2018 school year and an assistant Opinion editor in the 2016-2017 school year. He tends to write about issues pertaining to the higher education, state politics and the administration, and blogs occasionally about computer science. Tadimeti is also the executive producer of the "No Offense, But" and "In the Know" Daily Bruin Opinion podcasts.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin