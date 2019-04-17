No Offense, But: The college admissions scandal(s)
April 17, 2019
“No Offense, But” is back for the quarter. Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti and columnists Reilly Berberian and Abhishek Shetty as they break down both the college admissions scandals in which UCLA has been implicated. After they analyze the perks rich students enjoy, the trio opens up the age-old debate: quarters versus semesters.
Tadimeti is the Daily Bruin's Opinion editor. He was the Opinion editor in the 2017-2018 school year and an assistant Opinion editor in the 2016-2017 school year. He tends to write about issues pertaining to the higher education, state politics and the administration, and blogs occasionally about computer science. Tadimeti is also the executive producer of the "No Offense, But" and "In the Know" Daily Bruin Opinion podcasts.