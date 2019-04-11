USAC announces ballot, 17 candidates running with another’s eligibility pending

Undergraduate student government officials announced the election ballot for the upcoming student government elections during their meeting Tuesday.

This year’s ballot features 17 candidates, with one additional candidate’s eligibility pending. For the People was the only slate to present candidates. Bruins United, who appointed three candidates last year, including Undergraduate Students Association Council president, Claire Fieldman, did not place any candidates on the election ballot.

The most competitive seat this year is president, for which three candidates are running.

Internal Vice President Robert Blake Watson, who is running for president, is the only current council member running for a seat next year.

There will also be a special election for one general representative seat and the financial supports commissioner seat, as there are currently no candidates for those positions.

The USAC judicial board is determining the eligibility of a candidate intending to run for general representative. At the USAC meeting Tuesday, Fieldman said specific details of the petition to the judicial board could only be discussed in executive session. Should the board determine the candidate ineligible to run, there will be an additional special election for that general representative seat.

All candidates are allowed to spend up to $600 on campaign expenses.

According to the 2019 USAC election calendar, voting will start April 29 and the election board will announce results May 3 by 7 p.m.

President

Furkan Yalcin (Independent)

Millen Srivastava (Independent)

Robert Blake Watson (Independent)

Internal Vice President

Kimberly Bonifacio (For the People)

External Vice President

Johana Guerra Martinez (Independent)

General Representatives

Eduardo Velazquez (For the People)

Academic Affairs Commissioner

Naomi Riley (For the People)

Oscar Macias (Independent)

Campus Events Commissioner

Tara Steinmetz (Independent)

Community Service Commissioner

Jonathan Wisner (Independent)

Cultural Affairs Commissioner

Kelechi Nunny Iheanacho (For the People)

Facilities Commissioner

Lily Shaw (Independent)

Financial Supports Commissioner

No current candidates

Student Wellness Commissioner

Mihika Sridhar (Independent)

Ty Pearson (Independent)

International Student Representative

Shahamah Tariq (Independent)

Transfer Student Representative