Tuesday, March 5

In the news:

USAC election board chair ousted from position in unanimous vote

By


Posted:
March 5, 2019
10:31 pm

News, Student Government


Richard White was removed as the Undergraduate Students Association Council election board chair Tuesday night during an executive session. White held the role for four months. (Liz Ketcham/Assistant Photo editor)

Richard White was removed as the Undergraduate Students Association Council election board chair Tuesday night during an executive session. White held the role for four months. (Liz Ketcham/Assistant Photo editor)

 Share

 Tweet

Student government leaders removed their main election coordinator Tuesday.

Richard White served as the Undergraduate Students Association Council election board chair for four months. He was removed from his position at Tuesday’s council meeting by a unanimous council vote during executive session.

White was the second candidate appointed by USAC President Claire Fieldman for the election board chair position, after Mher Mkrtchian was rejected by the council in the summer. The council voted 10 to 2, with one abstention, to approve White on Oct. 30.

Though threats to remove previous election board chairs have occurred, this is the first time in recent years that an election board chair has actually been removed from their position.

In his time as chair, White advocated for extending student voting hours, increasing campaign spending limits and increasing the number of student signatures required for candidacy. It is unclear how White’s removal will affect his proposed changes going forward.

White also made appointment recommendations for the election board. Almost all of White’s proposed appointments have or had ties with the Community Programs Office, of which White is a member. Council members questioned White’s outreach for the positions and the potential conflict of interest during the appointment hearings.

White also revealed the identities of potential candidates in the upcoming USAC election before the candidate list was officially published. He also called several council members racists during his tenure.

In the event of an election board chair’s removal, USAC election code states the USAC president must appoint a new chair to be approved by the council.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Melissa Morris

Morris is the 2018-2019 assistant News editor for the campus politics beat. She was previously a writer for the campus politics beat. She is also a second-year global studies student at UCLA.

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin