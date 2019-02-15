Friday, February 15
Gallery: Panic! at the Disco performs at Honda Center
Gallery: Watermelone Music Festival
UCLA students teamed up to plan and host the Watermelone Music Festival in Shanghai featuring multiple local bands such as “Schrödinger’s Fish” and “Lush!”
The Los Angeles portion of the annual Air + Style music festival took place Friday and Saturday in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles and featured both established and up-and-coming artists, as well as a snowboarding competition
Look through the visual highlights of week 2 through the lens of Daily Bruin photography