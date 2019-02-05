LAFD reports now-cleared chemical explosion at Boyer Hall, 1 minor injury

A chemical explosion in a South Campus laboratory that injured a UCLA employee was reported by the Los Angeles Fire Department this afternoon.

LAFD reported an acetone explosion in a laboratory fume hood in Boyer Hall at 2:18 p.m. Ricardo Vazquez, a UCLA spokesperson, said a chemical spill was prevented because the incident occurred under a fume hood.

One employee suffered superficial burn injuries to his hand and has been treated at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, said Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck.

Beck added that UCPD and LAFD cleared the incident this afternoon, and UCLA Environmental Health and Safety is now cleaning up the area.