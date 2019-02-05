Tuesday, February 5

In the news:

LAFD reports now-cleared chemical explosion at Boyer Hall, 1 minor injury

By


Posted:
February 5, 2019
5:47 pm

Campus, News


A chemical explosion at Boyer Hall was reported by the Los Angeles Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon. (Daily Bruin file photo)

A chemical explosion at Boyer Hall was reported by the Los Angeles Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon. (Daily Bruin file photo)

 Share

 Tweet

A chemical explosion in a South Campus laboratory that injured a UCLA employee was reported by the Los Angeles Fire Department this afternoon.

LAFD reported an acetone explosion in a laboratory fume hood in Boyer Hall at 2:18 p.m. Ricardo Vazquez, a UCLA spokesperson, said a chemical spill was prevented because the incident occurred under a fume hood.

One employee suffered superficial burn injuries to his hand and has been treated at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, said Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck.

Beck added that UCPD and LAFD cleared the incident this afternoon, and UCLA Environmental Health and Safety is now cleaning up the area.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Alexis Duke

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin