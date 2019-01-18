Men’s basketball freshmen prepare for first game against USC

Jalen Hill may not have taken on USC last year, but he said he is fully aware of what’s at stake this weekend.

“It’s USC-UCLA: That’s historic,” said the redshirt freshman forward.

UCLA men’s basketball (10-7, 3-1 Pac-12) will take on crosstown rival USC (9-8, 2-2) on Saturday night in their first matchup of the season. The Bruins won both of the contests last season, by three points in Pauley Pavilion on Feb. 3 and by 11 points in the Galen Center on March 3.

The leading scorer for UCLA in those two games was then-junior guard Aaron Holiday, who has since moved on to the NBA. This year, sophomore guard Kris Wilkes has stepped in as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 17.3 points per game.

While that mark is good for third-best in the Pac-12, Wilkes is shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from 3-point range in conference play.

“The biggest thing with (Wilkes), he can really score,” said interim coach Murry Bartow. “The big thing we’re trying to sell to him is we want him to score, we want him to shoot it a lot, but he’s got to be efficient in his shots. We’ve got to make sure he’s getting good looks.”

Wilkes scored 13 and 22 points in his two appearances against the Trojans last season while shooting a combined 53.8 percent from the field.

“(USC is) definitely a fantastic team, ever since I’ve been here,” Wilkes said. “They were good last year and they’re good again this year. So (you know) it’s always good playing a crosstown rival.”

Wilkes may have logged two games against USC, but freshman center Moses Brown has yet to see the court against the Trojans. Despite his lack of experience in the rivalry, Brown said he knew just how much the game means to Bruin fans.

“This is my first experience playing USC, I know it’s a big rivalry,” Brown said. “We’ve got to get that ‘W’ just for the whole school.”

The Bruins’ five-star freshman may be looking forward to his first game in the crosstown rivalry, but the Trojans’ counterpart is unlikely to take the court.

USC coach Andy Enfeld indefinitely suspended guard Kevin Porter Jr. for conduct issues earlier this week. Porter has played in just two of the Trojans’ last 12 games due to injury, but he is still regarded as a potential lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The timeline of the suspension is unknown, and Bartow said his team is preparing for the Trojans under the assumption Porter will play.

One Trojan who will be suiting up for the game is forward Bennie Boatwright, USC’s leading scorer and most experienced starter. The senior scored a career-high 37 points in 43 minutes against Oregon State on Jan. 10, something Bartow said he is taking notice of.

“I like Boatwright a lot, he’s really skilled,” Bartow said. “Boatwright is a guy that can very easily go for 30, so you gotta make sure you’re aware of him.”

As for Hill – who will likely match up with Boatwright at times Saturday – said his goal for his first crosstown rivalry game is to do his duty down low.

“Keep boarding more, though, being more physical,” Hill said. “Limit second shots. It’s been a real big problem of ours.”

UCLA and USC will tip-off at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Galen Center.