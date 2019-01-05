Saturday, January 5
Gallery: UCLA gymnastics opens season with win over Nebraska
UCLA and USC managers compete in basketball showdown
In anticipation of the men's basketball game between UCLA and USC on Sunday, Feb
Gallery: UCLA men’s basketball falls to Stanford 107-99 in double-overtime loss
At one point, the Bruins had a 13-point lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Cardinal
Photo Flashback: 2014 UCLA football season
With the UCLA football season opener coming up this Saturday, Spectrum takes you on a photo journey through last year’s season with a few of our best photos