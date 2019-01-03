Friday, January 4

In the news:

Men’s basketball leads Stanford at halftime of Pac-12 opener

By


Posted:
January 3, 2019
9:02 pm

Men's Basketball, Sports


Sophomore guard Jaylen Hands led UCLA men’s basketball in scoring with 10 points in the first half of the conference season opener Thursday night. Hands is leading the Pac-12 in assists with 7.0 per game. (Mia Kayser/Daily Bruin staff)

Sophomore guard Jaylen Hands led UCLA men’s basketball in scoring with 10 points in the first half of the conference season opener Thursday night. Hands is leading the Pac-12 in assists with 7.0 per game. (Mia Kayser/Daily Bruin staff)

 Share

 Tweet

The post-Steve Alford era is officially underway for the Bruins.

UCLA men’s basketball (7-6) leads Stanford (7-5) 38-32 at the half of the Pac-12 season opener, on pace to break its four-game losing streak. The Bruins hit their first three shots under interim coach Murry Bartow and held the lead for all but 1:23 in the first half.

After the Cardinal cut the Bruin lead to seven at the nine-minute mark, UCLA doubled its lead.

Sophomore guard Jaylen Hands threw a no-look alley-oop to freshman center Moses Brown from outside the 3-point line. Hands stole the ball on the next possession and finished an and-one on the fast break.

Sophomore guard Kris WIlkes picked off a Stanford pass just seconds later and flushed a dunk of his own.

The Cardinal went on a 10-0 run out of a timeout to cut the deficit to four, but the run was halted by a corner 3 by freshman guard David Singleton.

Sophomore guard Chris Smith got his first start of the season, while redshirt junior Alex Olesinski made his season debut.

Hands led the Bruins in scoring with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting to go along with three rebounds and two assists. Brown has nine points and six rebounds and has missed just one shot.

Wilkes picked up two early fouls and scored just two points in five minutes.

Thirty of UCLA’s 38 points came in the paint – 10 of which came off dunks – while the Bruins shot just 2-of-11 from downtown.

UCLA hasn’t lost to Stanford in Pauley Pavilion since 2005.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Sam Connon |
Assistant Sports editor

Connon is an assistant Sports editor for the baseball, men's soccer, men's golf, women's golf and cross country beats. He was previously a contributor for the women's basketball beat and a reporter for the baseball beat, and he currently writes for the football and men's basketball beats. Connon is a business economics major from Winchester, Massachusetts, and is a lifelong fan of all Boston sports teams.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin