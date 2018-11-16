Friday, November 16

In the news:

No Offense, But: Conferences and cop scooters

By , and


Posted:
November 16, 2018
5:02 pm

Opinion, Podcasts, Radio


no-offense-copy.png

 Share

 Tweet

“No Offense, But” is back in your podcast feeds for the year! Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti and Opinion columnists Abhishek Shetty and Chris Busco as they examine the biggest events of the midquarter: the annual National Students for Justice in Pales- tine conference and a viral video of UCPD face-planting from its scooters.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Keshav Tadimeti |
Opinion editor

Tadimeti is the Daily Bruin's Opinion editor. He was the Opinion editor in the 2017-2018 school year and an assistant Opinion editor in the 2016-2017 school year. He tends to write about issues pertaining to the higher education, state politics and the administration, and blogs occasionally about computer science. Tadimeti is also the executive producer of the "No Offense, But" and "In the Know" Daily Bruin Opinion podcasts.

contact

Abhishek Shetty |
Opinion columnist

Shetty is a senior staffer in the Opinion section. He was an assistant Opinion editor in the 2017-2018 school year and previously contributed as an opinion columnist. He writes about topics including the undergraduate student government and the UCLA administration.

Chris Busco |
Opinion columnist

Busco is an Opinion columnist and a staff representative on the Daily Bruin Editorial Board.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin