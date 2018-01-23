Second Take: Fan edit of ‘The Last Jedi’ highlights objection toward diversity

Some headlines are so absurd that they sound like they’re from The Onion.

Such was the case when I stumbled across an article reporting on an anonymous fan recut of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” that had removed all female roles.

It seems exactly like something The Onion would write. The idea that someone in this day and age would upload a re-edited version of a blockbuster film to The Pirate Bay and call it the “De-Feminized Fanedit” or “The Chauvinist Cut” sounds like satire.

And yet, someone actually did it, complete with a full list of all the changes they made to “The Last Jedi” and why they made them. After I stopped laughing at the sheer ridiculousness of the edit – which promises that the film “can now at least be viewed without feeling nausea” – I had to confront the sobering reality of what it represents.

The past few years have marked an alarming growth and prevalence of the dark side of fanboyism – predominantly white, male fans of science fiction criticizing and protesting choices that transform a classic science fiction franchise into one with diverse, gender-inclusive sequels. However, their focus on the importance of being a “true fan” masks racism and sexism. Staying true to the original material isn’t about classic sci-fi – it’s instead about the exclusivity and lack of diversity that those pieces of culture signified as a sign of the times in which they were created.

The enraged Star Wars fan – or perhaps former Star Wars fan – was surprisingly candid about their prejudice. Some of the changes were more subtle, such as changes to Poe Dameron’s storyline so that he dies a hero in the first scene, heroizing a male character whose choices later have devastating consequences for the Resistance.

Other changes were major, such as the removal of most female fighters, pilots and officers from the film. The language involved in the file’s description of the edits makes it clear that the editor knew exactly what they were doing. They also made sure to draw attention to race, specifically when it came to the character of Rose, saying of the recut, “(The) Asian chick speaks less. … She is just there and occasionally smiles at Finn or screams ‘Finn!’”

Although many fanboys are not as transparent with their beliefs, this editor is not alone in their sentiment. Countless other science fiction franchises that have recently been modernized continue to face a similar brand of gendered criticism.

Take the nearly 55-year-old show, “Doctor Who.” The show features different actors playing iterations of the Doctor, who “regenerates” or changes bodies every few seasons. In July 2017, BBC announced that actress Jodie Whittaker would become the first woman to step into the role. Many fans, including myself, were excited for this change. However, others took to the internet to express their displeasure.

Many men online complained that the Doctor couldn’t be a woman – the character had never been a woman before, and thus couldn’t be one now. Online commenters insisted they weren’t being sexist, arguing that the move goes against the show’s canon.

Unfortunately for them, I happen to be a fan of the show and know Series 6, Episode 4, “The Doctor’s Wife,” established the fact that Time Lords could regenerate into different genders.

But the sexist criticism involved exemplifies the larger issue of fans attempting to shut down and delegitimize a female character in a TV show that has been predominantly male. After sifting through the vitriolic and sickening comments, it becomes clear that objections toward a female Doctor are less about canon and more about gender.

It’s impossible to say exactly why such vehement hatred occurs, but I believe it’s linked to a sense of ownership and privilege. White, male fans have grown up used to seeing characters that resemble themselves on screen. They’ve never had to struggle to find themselves represented in a story. As a result, some of the fans can’t handle the decentralization of white males in pop culture.

The resulting sense of entitlement can lead to some pretty nasty reactions, ranging from profane comments to damaging acts against actresses. The all-female “Ghostbusters” reboot in 2016 drew the ire of male fans, but the majority of the hatred was directed at Leslie Jones, the only woman of color in the cast. Jones faced racial and sexist slurs online and was even hacked. The actress later spoke about the emotional toll the events took on her.

This is the progression of this logic – moving from angry anonymous comments to reprehensible actions. The possessiveness of certain fans is utterly intolerable and must end. The fans who think their childhood is being ruined because I finally get to see myself represented on screen have gone far enough.

It’s time we see them for who they are – misogynists, sexists and bigots, and certainly not true fans.