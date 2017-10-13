Join the Daily Bruin. 

Friday, October 13

No Offense, But: ASUCLA and beef

October 13, 2017
No Offense is back for yet another riveting show. Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti and assistant Opinion editors Jacqueline Alvarez and Abhishek Shetty as they talk about the Associated Students UCLA’s projected losses of more than $1 million in sales this fiscal year. Then, the editors switch around to talk about the Covel dining hall’s decision to introduce part-beef, part-plant blended patties, and whether UCLA is trying to force vegetables – and vegetarianism – down students’ throats.

