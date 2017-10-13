No Offense is back for yet another riveting show. Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti and assistant Opinion editors Jacqueline Alvarez and Abhishek Shetty as they talk about the Associated Students UCLA’s projected losses of more than $1 million in sales this fiscal year. Then, the editors switch around to talk about the Covel dining hall’s decision to introduce part-beef, part-plant blended patties, and whether UCLA is trying to force vegetables – and vegetarianism – down students’ throats.
No Offense, But: ASUCLA and beef
Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.