USAC recap – June 29

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every week on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! YouTube channel.
Agenda
- Student Union Director Roy Champawat and the council discussed budgets for the incoming year.
Officer Reports
- External Vice President Chloe Pan said her office is working with the Westwood Village Improvement Association, Westwood Neighborhood Council, Graduate Students Association and USAC Office of the President to create a student engagement committee that will meet quarterly and offer feedback.
- Pan added that applications for the University of California Student Organizing Summit, an annual summit on activism and grassroots organizing, are due July 8.
- Academic Affairs Commissioner Divya Sharma said his office is trying to create more study spaces in Powell Library.
- Sharma said he met with Jasmine Rush, associate dean and director of the Office of Student Conduct, to discuss ways to prevent plagiarism. He added his office plans to inform incoming students about plagiarism during summer transition programs.
- Sharma said his office plans to give out 200 notebooks and pencils to students during zero week of fall quarter.
- The proxy for Financial Supports Commissioner Aaron Boudaie said Boudaie met with the director of the Parking Advocacy Task Force to address transfer students’ transportation concerns. They discussed the number of parking passes issued and how to promote alternative forms of transportation, such as bike rentals.
- Facilities Commissioner Zahra Hajee said her office is holding an escape room event in October to provide students with more information on earthquake safety.
- General Representative 2 Kayla He said her office will hold workshops during new student orientations to teach international students about different cultures, how to set up bank accounts and phone numbers and ways to get more involved on campus.