Daily Bruin wins 29 California College Media Association awards

The Daily Bruin won 29 awards at the California College Media Association’s annual contest Saturday, including 11 first-place honors and nine for prime, a quarterly arts, culture and lifestyle magazine.

Prime was named the Best Magazine in California and earned second for Best Magazine Website. The Daily Bruin won second place for Best Newspaper Website.

The Quad, which was created two years ago as the Daily Bruin’s blog, was named Best Blog in California for the second year in a row.

A number of multimedia projects were recognized, including Caring for the Caregivers, an in-depth look at the mental health of medical school students; Boots on the Ground, a detailed narrative of a weekend with UCLA’s ROTC cadets; and a post about general education classes on The Stack, the Daily Bruin’s data and tech blog.

The ceremony marked the fourth-straight year The Bruin won at least 10 first-place awards. Below is a complete list of the Daily Bruin’s placings:

First place

Best Magazine

Best Magazine Photo Series

Best Magazine Photo

Best Magazine Cover Design

Best Magazine Column

Best Audio Slideshow

Best Blog

Best Multimedia Presentation

Best Sports Photograph

Best Newspaper Column

Best News Series

Second place

Best Newspaper Front Page Design

Best Magazine Inside Page/Spread Design

Best Magazine Website

Best Magazine Photo

Best Magazine Story

Best Non-News Video

Best Podcast

Best Interactive Graphic

Best Use of Social Media

Best Photo Illustration

Best News Photograph

Best Arts and Entertainment Story

Best Editorial

Best Newspaper Website

Third place

Best Newspaper Inside Page/Spread Design

Honorable mention

Best Overall Newspaper Design

Best Special Issue/Section

Best Feature Story

Full results can be found here.