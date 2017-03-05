Daily Bruin wins 29 California College Media Association awards

The Daily Bruin won 29 awards at the California College Media Association’s annual contest Saturday, including 11 first-place honors and nine for prime, a quarterly arts, culture and lifestyle magazine.
Prime was named the Best Magazine in California and earned second for Best Magazine Website. The Daily Bruin won second place for Best Newspaper Website.
The Quad, which was created two years ago as the Daily Bruin’s blog, was named Best Blog in California for the second year in a row.
A number of multimedia projects were recognized, including Caring for the Caregivers, an in-depth look at the mental health of medical school students; Boots on the Ground, a detailed narrative of a weekend with UCLA’s ROTC cadets; and a post about general education classes on The Stack, the Daily Bruin’s data and tech blog.
The ceremony marked the fourth-straight year The Bruin won at least 10 first-place awards. Below is a complete list of the Daily Bruin’s placings:
First place
Best Magazine
Best Magazine Photo Series
Best Magazine Photo
Best Magazine Cover Design
Best Magazine Column
Best Audio Slideshow
Best Blog
Best Multimedia Presentation
Best Sports Photograph
Best Newspaper Column
Best News Series
Second place
Best Newspaper Front Page Design
Best Magazine Inside Page/Spread Design
Best Magazine Website
Best Magazine Photo
Best Magazine Story
Best Non-News Video
Best Podcast
Best Interactive Graphic
Best Use of Social Media
Best Photo Illustration
Best News Photograph
Best Arts and Entertainment Story
Best Editorial
Best Newspaper Website
Third place
Best Newspaper Inside Page/Spread Design
Honorable mention
Best Overall Newspaper Design
Best Special Issue/Section
Best Feature Story
Full results can be found here.